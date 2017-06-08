Catholic World News

Chinese Protestant church destroyed, worshippers arrested

June 08, 2017

Police in China’s central Henan province destroyed a Protestant church and arrested at least 40 members of the congregation, claiming that the church had not paid an informal “tax” for the use of a public street.

As many as 300 police officers and other government officials participated in the demolition of the church, the AsiaNews service reports. The incident occurred on May 5, but reports of the destruction have only now reached the West. At least some of the Christians arrested, including the pastor of the church, remain in police custody.

