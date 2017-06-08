Catholic World News

Jesuit spokesman says Father Sosa does not deny devil’s existence

June 08, 2017

A spokesman for the Society of Jesus says that a quotation from the Jesuit superior general, Father Arturo Sosa Abascal, was taken out of context.

Father Sosa, in an interview with El Mundo, said that the devil was a “symbolic figure.” The spokesman said that the quotation should be understood in context, and that “to say the devil symoblizes evil is not to deny the existence of the devil.”

When questioned direclty whether or not Father Sosa believes in the existence of the devil, the spokesman replied: “Father General Arturo Sosa believes and teaches what the Church believes and teaches. .”

