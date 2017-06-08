Catholic World News

Cameroon bishop was murdered, autopsy confirms

June 08, 2017

Autopsy results have confirmed that Bishop Jean-Marie Benoit Balla of Bafia, Cameroon, was the victim of murder, not a suicide.

Bishop Balla, whose body was discovered in a river on June 2, was “tortured and brutally murdered,” accordign to an autopsy report.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive for the bishop’s killing. However, there are suspicions that his death may be linked to that of Father Armel Collins Ndjama, a seminary rector in the Bafia diocese, who was found dead at his home last month.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.