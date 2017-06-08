Catholic World News

All religions should renounce ties with violence: Cardinal Marx

June 08, 2017

Every religious group should renounce any association with violence, Cardinal Reinhard Marx said in an interview with Luxemburger Wort.

“Religions simply must ask themselves—and permit themselves to be asked—whether by the way they are being interpreted or lived, they are contributing toward justifying or even fueling conflicts,” said the German cardinal. He said that Christians should engage in this examination as well as Muslims, and added that the Catholic Church has learned over the centuries to renounce the use of force.

Cardinal Marx, who is a member of Council of Cardinals advising Pope Francis, said that true religious faith is never the inspiration for violence. However, he said, religious leaders should be on guard against those who exploit their faith as a “pious framework” for violent ideology.

