1,700 Bibles sent to Lampedusa

June 08, 2017

The ecumenical Italian Biblical Association has sent 1,700 French and English-language Bibles to Lampedusa, the small Italian island that has become the initial destination of thousands of migrants fleeing from Africa across the Mediterranean Sea.

Father Carmelo La Magra, the pastor of the island’s parish, asked for the Bibles following numerous requests from refugees who are Christian.

