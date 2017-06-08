Catholic World News

+Trento Longaretti, 100

June 08, 2017

Trento Longaretti, an Italian painter whose works have been compared to Marc Chagall’s, died in Bergamo on June 7 at the age of 100.

Longaretti’s sacred art, which includes mosaics and stained glass as well as paintings, appears in churches throughout Italy and in the Vatican Museums. He participated in the meetings with artists hosted by Blessed Paul VI (1964) and Pope Benedict XVI (2009).

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!