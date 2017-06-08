Catholic World News

Dominican friar saved 800 manuscripts from ISIS

June 08, 2017

As ISIS swept through western Iraq in 2014, an Iraqi Dominican, Brother Najeeb Michaeel, brought more than 800 priceless manuscripts from Mosul to safety in Erbil. The manuscripts date from the 13th century.

This collection will be on display from June 10-17 at the convent of the Basilica of Santa Maria sopra Minerva in Rome.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!