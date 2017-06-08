Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal seeks international agreement on oceans

June 08, 2017

Representing the Holy See at a UN conference on ocean sustainability, Cardinal Peter Turkson linked “environmental deterioration and human and ethical degradation.”

“The gravity of the issues confronting our oceans involves the very existence of mankind,” the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development warned.

He added, “Besides providing food and raw materials, the oceans provide various essential environmental benefits such as air purification, a significant role in the global carbon cycle, climate regulation, waste management, the maintenance of food chains and habitats that are critical to life on earth.”

Calling for solidarity with the poor as well as future generations, Cardinal Turkson said that there is an urgent need for an international agreement on the protection of oceans.

