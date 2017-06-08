Catholic World News

Prelate to represent Vatican at international energy exposition

June 08, 2017

Cardinal Peter Turkson, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, has begun a four-day trip to Astana, Kazakhstan, to inaugurate the Holy See’s participation in Expo 2017.

The exposition, in which 100 countries will participate, will take place from June 10 to September 10. Expo 2017’s theme is “Future Energy: Solutions for Tackling Humankind’s Greatest Challenge,” and organizers expect at least two million visitors.

The Holy See’s display at the exposition, according to the dicastery, will have four themes:

“the love of God as the origin of the creation of man and of the earth”

“energy as a tool placed in the hands of man, who has not always made adequate use of it”

“energy directed towards the development of the person and the care of the common home”

“the strength of spirituality, with particular reference to prayer, the search for meaning, and interreligious dialogue”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!