Cardinal Sarah rips ‘inhuman contempt for Benedict XVI’

June 07, 2017

Cardinal Robert Sarah said that critics of Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI have shown their “vulgarity” by complaining that the retired Pontiff has written a preface to the cardinal’s new book, The Power of Silence.

Critics of Benedict XVI have complained that the former Pontiff interfered with current Church affairs by contributing the preface, in which he praises Cardinal Sarah and thanks Pope Francis for appointing the African prelate to his current post as prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship. Cardinal Sarah angrily responded:

The arrogance, the violence of language, the disrespect and the inhuman contempt for Benedict XVI are diabolical and cover the Church with a mantle of sadness and shame.

In an address to the Sacra Liturgia conference in Milan, Cardinal Sarah reiterated his call for the celebration of Mass ad orientem—a call that he had made at the same conference last year. He also said that the faithful should receive Communion on the tongue, while kneeling. To underline the need for such displays of reverence for the Eucharist, he reminded his audience that St. John Paul II would always kneel before the Blessed Sacrament, even when his declining physical strength made this difficult. “He forced his broken body to kneel,” the cardinal recalled:

He needed the help of others to bend his knees, and again to stand. What more profound testimony could be given to the reverence due the Blessed Sacrament than this—right up until his very last days.

