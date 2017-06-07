Catholic World News

Cameroon: bishop’s death seen as likely murder, not suicide

June 07, 2017

The death of a Catholic bishop in Cameroon, originally viewed by police as a likely suicide, is now being investigated as a probable murder.

The body of Bishop Jean-Marie Benoit Balla of Bafia was discovered in a river near Yaounde, Cameroon, on June 2. He had been missing for several days.

The bishop’s body was discovered not far from a bridge where his car had been found, with a note saying, “I am in the water.” Police initially believed that this was a suicide note, but as the investigation unfolded, began questioning whether the bishop himself had written the note.

An autopsy showed clear signs of a violent death, and no evidence of death by drowning, according to local media reports.

