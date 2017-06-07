Catholic World News

Pray for peace on June 8, Pope asks faithful

June 07, 2017

Pope Francis has encouraged the faithful to pray for peace for a minute on June 8.

The date is the third anniversary of his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the late Israeli President Shimon Peres.

“In our time there is a great need to pray—Christians, Jews and Muslims—for peace,” the Pope said at the close of his June 7 general audience.

