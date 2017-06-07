Catholic World News

Pontiff encourages Sacred Heart devotion in June

June 07, 2017

At the conclusion of his June 7 general audience, Pope Francis recalled that June is the month dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

“In this month of June, dedicated to devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, let there be no lack of prayer for peace,” he said to Polish pilgrims.

He later added:

The month of June, which has just begun, is dedicated to devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus: dear young people, grow in dedication to your neighbor in the school of that divine Heart; dear people who are sick, in suffering, join your heart to that of the Son of God; and you, dear newlyweds, look to the Heart of Jesus to learn unconditional love.

