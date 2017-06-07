Pope Francis: God’s Fatherhood is the ‘wellspring of our hope’
June 07, 2017
Continuing his series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to Christian hope, Pope Francis devoted his June 7 audience to “God’s paternity, wellspring of our hope.”
Describing the Lord’s Prayer as “the quintessential Christian prayer,” the Pope told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square that “all the mystery of Christian prayer is summarized here, in this word: having the courage to call God with the name of Father.”
“Indeed, calling God with the name of ‘Father’ is not to be taken for granted by any means,” the Pontiff continued. “We are led to use more elevated titles that seem to us more respectful of His transcendence. Instead, invoking Him as ‘Father’ places us in a relation of confidence with Him, like a child who addresses his father, knowing that he is loved and cared for by him.”
The Pope added:
This is the great revolution that Christianity impresses in the religious psychology of man. The mystery of God, which always fascinates us and makes us feel small, no longer makes us afraid, nor does it crush us or cause us anguish. This is a difficult revolution to accept in our human heart.
