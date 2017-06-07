Catholic World News
Hong Kong prelate takes part in pro-democracy prayer rally
June 07, 2017
Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha Chi-shing of Hong Kong took part in a Pentecost prayer rally for democracy in China.
The 58-year-old Franciscan, appointed to his post by Pope Francis, also paid tribute to the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, in which Beijing’s Communist government violently suppressed a pro-democracy rally.
Bishop Ha, joined by Protestant pastors and 1,000 Christians who took part in the rally, then joined a larger candlelight vigil in memory of the massacre’s victims.
