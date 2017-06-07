Catholic World News

Prelate concerned about Philippine Catholics in Qatar

June 07, 2017

As nations of the Middle East and North Africa downgrade or break their diplomatic relations with Qatar over its reported links to terrorism, a Philippine bishop said that he was “worried” about Philippine workers there but “optimistic that they will not be affected.”

9% of Qatar’s 2.3 million residents are Christian, and many are Catholics from the Philippines.

Bishop Ruperto Santos, chairman of the Philippine bishops’ commission for the pastoral care of migrants, called upon Catholics working in Qatar “to always remain vigilant and to stay away from false and violent ideologies, denounce anything and anyone who propagates false ideologies and destruction.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!