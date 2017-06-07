Pence reflects on Catholic upbringing, says Catholics have an ally in President Trump
June 07, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence addressed the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on June 6 and expressed his “deep appreciation for the Church’s rich contributions to the fabric of American life.”
Pence, now an evangelical, looked back on his Catholic upbringing, including his service as an altar boy and his Catholic schooling.
“I was not only baptized in the Church, but I was confirmed, and I stand before you today as Michael Richard Christopher Pence,” he said, adding, “While my own faith journey has taken me and my family in a different direction, I want you all to know how much I cherish my Catholic upbringing and cherish the Church.”
Pence then praised President Donald Trump:
To all the great American Catholics gathered here, let me assure you this morning, bright and early at this prayer breakfast, American Catholics have an ally in President Donald Trump.
President Trump stands for the religious liberty of every American and the right of our people of faith to live out your convictions in the public square. President Trump stands with those who are persecuted for their faith around the world—no matter the country they call home or the creed they profess. And President Donald Trump stands with the most vulnerable—the aged, the infirm, and the unborn.
Compare this to our "Catholic" former VP Biden, a supporter of abortions, who himself officiated last August a "wedding" between two male White House aides. Sometimes I feel embarrassed for our Catholic Bishops who appear to have little or no appreciation for the fact that Trump's White House is the most Christian-friendly since Reagan. Instead, they publicly oppose him on issues outside of the Bishops' competence like securing the national borders, or rejecting dubious climate agreement.