Vatican newspaper: women religious need to be involved in Church’s decision-making

June 07, 2017

Vocations to women’s religious communities will continue to plummet unless women religious participate in decision-making in the Church, Lucetta Scaraffia argued in a front-page essay in the June 7 edition of L’Osservatore Romano.

“Young women of today are truly struggling to accept unrecognized service roles, and above all to accept that their voice is never heard on the occasions when the present and the future of the Church are decided,” the Italian historian said.

Because women religious are very close to the people, they constitute a “lively reservoir of new ideas for evangelization,” she added.

