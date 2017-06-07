Vatican newspaper: women religious need to be involved in Church’s decision-making
June 07, 2017
Vocations to women’s religious communities will continue to plummet unless women religious participate in decision-making in the Church, Lucetta Scaraffia argued in a front-page essay in the June 7 edition of L’Osservatore Romano.
“Young women of today are truly struggling to accept unrecognized service roles, and above all to accept that their voice is never heard on the occasions when the present and the future of the Church are decided,” the Italian historian said.
Because women religious are very close to the people, they constitute a “lively reservoir of new ideas for evangelization,” she added.
Posted by: Lucius49 -
Jun. 07, 2017 10:48 AM ET USA
Women religious vocations are not plummeting because of lack of adherence to a feminist agenda. That helped destroy countless communities of women religious. Those orders who follow the traditional teaching on religious life attract many vocations. Sadly they are often persecuted within the Church by those who reject traditional teaching and think feminism is the answer. They urge this apparently blind to the fact this approach has been an abysmal failure.
Posted by: feedback -
Jun. 07, 2017 8:39 AM ET USA
The theory that religious vocations would plummet unless women participate in decision-making in the Church sounds 100% politically correct but the two millennia of the history of the Church do not show it to be true at all. Every vocation, beginning with the Pope's, is for service to God and His people. And I don't think that the shortage of "new ideas" is what hinders evangelization; it could be the exact opposite: too many weird new ideas that often lack common sense.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Jun. 07, 2017 7:03 AM ET USA
Sounds prideful to me. Many of our voices are never heard: not at the diocesan or even the parish level. But we strive onward in our service nonetheless. It's the Catholic thing to do.