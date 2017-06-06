Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson suggests greater UN role in conserving ocean resources

June 06, 2017

Cardinal Peter Turkson called for “a more effective and unified UN approach” to managing ocean resources, in a June 6 address to session on marine resources at UN headquarters in New York.

Cardinal Turkson, the prefect of the Vatican’s new dicastery for integral human development, said that the steadily expanding use of oceans for shipping, travel, and fishing should provide “a greater opportunity to improve marine-related knowledge and research.”

“A more sustainable, productive use of marine resources must be encouraged at the global and local levels, while international and national regulatory norms must be robust to minimize harmful activities,” the cardinal said. He noted that argument of Pope Francis in his encyclical Laudato Si’ that the degradation of ocean resources has a disproportionate impact on the poor.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!