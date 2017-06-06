Catholic World News

Over 300,000 view relics of St. Nicholas in Moscow

June 06, 2017

More than 300,000 Russians have viewed the relics of St. Nicholas since they were exposed for veneration in Moscow’s Christ the Saviour cathedral three weeks ago.

President Vladimir Putin was among the first to venerate the relics, which are in Moscow on loan from Bari, Italy. The loan has caused enormous excitement in Russia, where St. Nicholas is a favorite saint of the Orthodox faithful. Many have stood in line for as long as 10 hours to see the relics.

