Venezuelan bishops to meet with Pope, discuss country’s crisis

June 06, 2017

The leaders of the Venezuelan bishops’ conference will meet with Pope Francis on Thursday, June 8.

The Venezuelan bishops asked for the opportunity to meet with the Pontiff, to discuss the political/economic crisis in their country.

The hierarchy in Venezuela has been highly critical of government of President Nicolas Maduro and has upheld the right of the country’s people to resist a drive toward greater authoritarian rule. To date Pope Francis has been cautious in his public statements on the crisis, calling only for a peaceful solution.

