Police shoot attacker at Notre Dame in Paris

June 06, 2017

Police shot and wounded a man who attacked a police officer with a hammer outside the cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris on June 6.

The incident occurred not in Notre Dame, but at a police station adjacent to the cathedral. However, scores of people rushed into the building for cover.

Police cleared the area and locked down the cathedral as tourists reacted with panic to the sound of gunshots.

Security officials in Paris have been on high alert since the terrorist attacks in the city in 2015, and recent terrorists incidents in London have added to the tension.

Early reports indicate that the man who attacked police was wounded but not killed. He has not yet been identified.

