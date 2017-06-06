Catholic World News

Denmark repeals 1683 law against blasphemy

June 06, 2017

The Danish parliament has repealed the nation’s 1683 against blasphemy.

“Religion should not dictate what is allowed and what is forbidden to say publicly,” said a lawmaker who sponsored the repeal. “It gives religion a totally unfair priority in society.”

Prosecutions under the blasphemy law have been rare, but a 42-year-old man was about to go on trial for posting a video of himself burning the Quran.

  • Posted by: feedback - Jun. 06, 2017 9:45 AM ET USA

    Political Correctness is the dominant religion in the West. And there is no mercy for those who blaspheme against it.

