Catholic World News

Mass desecration of Christian graves in Kosovo city

June 06, 2017

90% of graves in a Serbian Orthodox cemetery in Kosovo have been desecrated, according to Serbian media reports.

The incident took place in Mitrovica, a city whose Serbian and Albanian Muslim communities have been deeply divided since the Kosovo War (1998-99).

Serbs are permitted to make only one yearly visit to the old Orthodox cemetery in what is now the Albanian section of Mitrovica. During their recent visit, they discovered the mass destruction of headstones.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!