Lutheran body, World Council of Churches: ‘deep dismay’ at US withdrawal from Paris accord

June 06, 2017

The World Council of Churches, Lutheran World Federation, and ecumenical ACT Alliance have expressed “deep dismay” at President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

“This is a tragedy, missing an opportunity to show real, accountable leadership for the future of humanity and our common home,” said Olav Fykse Tveit, general secretary of the World Council of Churches. “This is a decision that is not morally sustainable—and not economically sustainable either. The struggle for climate justice has to continue.”

