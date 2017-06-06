Lutheran body, World Council of Churches: ‘deep dismay’ at US withdrawal from Paris accord
June 06, 2017
The World Council of Churches, Lutheran World Federation, and ecumenical ACT Alliance have expressed “deep dismay” at President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.
“This is a tragedy, missing an opportunity to show real, accountable leadership for the future of humanity and our common home,” said Olav Fykse Tveit, general secretary of the World Council of Churches. “This is a decision that is not morally sustainable—and not economically sustainable either. The struggle for climate justice has to continue.”
References:
- Climate justice must be prioritized, say ACT Alliance, the Lutheran World Federation and the World Council of Churches (ACT Alliance)
- Prelate: US withdrawal from Paris climate agreement is ‘deeply troubling’ (CWN, 6/2)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Jun. 06, 2017 10:07 AM ET USA
President Trump v. clearly explained and justified his position. World Council of Churches would do better fighting the sins of abortions, euthanasia, lack of religious freedom, moral decay of popular culture, and the evil of Islamic terrorism that specifically targets Christians and anything related to Christianity. But instead, they chose to fight the current US President who appears to have greater moral authority than all those politicized religious "leaders" combined. This is truly ironic.