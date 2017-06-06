Religious leaders lament London attacks
June 06, 2017
Catholic, Anglican, and Muslim leaders lamented the June 3 London attack that left 10 dead and 48 injured.
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, said that “the Vigil of Pentecost had barely begun when the world was burdened yet again, this time by the sinister attacks on innocent men and women in the heart of London.”
“In such tragic hours we implore the Holy Spirit to pour out His gift of comfort on those who grieve the loss of loved ones and on the dozens who were so tragically injured in this horrible attack,” he continued.
In his June 4 homily, Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster spoke of the attack as he recalled a 1989 stadium disaster:
The [memory] that stands out most in my mind was the ceremony we had on the day after the Hillsborough disaster where 96 people died. And of course when I think of that event, which filled the cathedral with such a sad and shocked silence, I think of the people who lost their lives on London Bridge and in Borough Market and the impact that has had—because that sudden taking of life is always so terrible but it’s exactly what we bring to the Lord in our prayer in our churches.
-
Posted by: feedback -
Jun. 06, 2017 10:14 AM ET USA
And none of these official laments dare to mention Islamic nature of the terrorist attacks. Lots of brave talk about effects and timid silence about the causes.