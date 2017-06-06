Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper on Cardinal Bergoglio’s ‘charismatic ecumenism’

June 06, 2017

L’Osservatore Romano has published a front-page article on the future Pope Francis’s “charismatic ecumenism” when he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires.

Marcelo Figueroa—the Protestant theologian who serves as editor of the Argentine edition of the Vatican newspaper—writes that the future Pope took part in an ecumenical charismatic retreat at the Catholic University of Argentina in 2003.

The ecumenical charismatic movement in Buenos Aires grew. In 2012, 6,000 people took part in an eight-hour prayer service; the future Pope and the preacher of the papal household, Father Raniero Cantalamessa, were among those who preached. These events, said Figueroa, helped set the stage for the Pope’s remarks at the Vigil of Pentecost in 2017.

