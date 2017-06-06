Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Catholic charismatic renewal is ‘current of grace for all the Church’

June 06, 2017

The Holy See Press Office has released the transcript of Pope Francis’s remarks in the Circus Maximus on the Vigil of Pentecost to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Catholic charismatic renewal.

The Pope called for “reconciled diversity” among Catholics and Protestants for the sake of the common proclamation of the Lordship of Christ and the love of God the Father. This unity, he said, is also manifest in the “ecumenism of blood” in which “your throat is cut, immediately,” when you profess you are a Christian.

Pope Francis continued:

Fifty years of Catholic Charismatic Renewal. A current of grace of the Spirit! And why a current of grace? Because it has neither a founder, nor statutes, nor organs of governance. Clearly in this current multiple expressions have been born that are certainly human works inspired by the Spirit, with various charisms, and all in the service of the Church. But this current cannot be dammed, nor can the Holy Spirit be enclosed in a cage! … This current of grace is for all the Church, not just for some, and no one among us is the “master” and all the others servants. No. We are all servants of this current of grace.

“Share with all in the Church the Baptism in the Holy Spirit, praise the Lord ceaselessly, walk together with Christians of different Churches and Christian communities in prayer and in action for those most in need,” the Pope concluded. “Serve the poorest and the sick, this is what the Church and the Pope expect of you, Catholic Charismatic Renewal, but from all of you: all, all of you who have entered in this current of grace! Thank you.”



