Pakistan: Christian worker dies after Muslim doctor declined emergency treatment

June 05, 2017

The family of a Christian worker in Pakistan have charged that the man died because a Muslim doctor refused to treat him.

Irfan Masih, who was cleaning sewers in Lahore, collapsed, apparently because of toxic fumes, and was covered with filth when he was taken to a nearby hospital. The doctor on duty refused to touch him until he had first been thoroughly washed. Masih died before he received treatment.

The man’s family has filed complaints against six members of the hospital staff, saying that he could have survived with prompt treatment. The hospital denies the charge, saying the negligence did not cause his death.

