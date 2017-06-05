Catholic World News

Pope Pius XII took risks to save Jews, Pope Francis says

June 05, 2017

Pope Francis praised Pope Pius XII for his efforts to save Jews from the Nazi Holocaust, during his homily at morning Mass on June 5.

Speaking about works of mercy, Pope Francis observed that people in Rome took risks to perform works of mercy during the Nazi reign. He said:

During the war, many were those who risked, starting with Pius XII, to hide the Jews, so they were not killed, so that they would not be deported! They risked their lives! But it was a work of mercy to save those people’s lives!

