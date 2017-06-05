Catholic World News

Cameroon: missing bishop’s body found in river

June 05, 2017

The body of Bishop Jean-Marie Benoit Balla was discovered in a river near Yaounde, Cameroon, on June 2.

Bishop Balla had been missing since May 31. His car was found on a bridge over the Sanaha River, with a terse note saying: “I am in the water.” Divers eventually recovered the corpse.

Police had originally theorized that the note in the bishop’s car was a suicide note. Futher investigation has raised the possibility that the note was written by someone else, and the bishop may have been murdered. Investigation is continuing.

