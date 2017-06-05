Catholic World News

Emphasize God’s gratuitous love and mercy, Pope urged missionaries

June 05, 2017

Pope Francis emphasized “the gratuitous and merciful love of God” in a June 5 with members of the Consolata Missionary orders, who were in Rome for their general chapter meetings.

“It is much more important to be aware of how much we are loved by God, than of how we love Him ourselves,” the Pope said. He said this recognition would be a key to effective evangelization.

The Pope encouraged the missionaries to practice “careful discernment of the situation of the peoples among whom you perform evangelizing work.” He recognized that the Consolota Missionaries often serve in places “marked by great poverty and acute suffering, as for example in many parts of Africa and Latin America.”

In particular, Pope Francis asked the missionaries to pay attention to “dialogue with Islam, commitment to the promotion of the dignity of women and family values, and sensitivity to the themes of justice and peace.”

