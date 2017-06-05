Catholic World News

Massachusetts bishops bar petition drives on parish property

June 05, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Massachusetts have issued a policy banning the collection of signatures for political petitions on parish property.

Claiming that they had received “overwhelming feedback from parishioners” on the matter, the Massachusetts bishops said that the collection of signatures for political causes on church properties is inappropriate because “church functions are a place to experience the fulness of community and parish life.”

In recent years activists had collected signatures at Catholic parishes for a variety of causes, including efforts to limit abortion, protect marriage, and oppose euthanasia. A current drive, seeking to amend the state constitution to eliminate mandatory public funding for abortion, will be set back by the bishops’ policy.

Until now, individual pastors had been free to allow or prohibit the collection of signatures. The bishops’ policy statement was signed by Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston, and Bishops Robert McManus of Worcseter, Mitchell Rozanski of Springfield, and Edgar da Cunha of Fall River.

