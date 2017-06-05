Catholic World News

Pope prays for victims of London terrorist attack

June 05, 2017

In Regina Coeli address at the conclusion of the Mass of Pentecost in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis prayed for victims of the London Bridge attack the preceding evening that left 10 dead and 48 injured.

“May the Spirit give peace to all the world and heal the wounds of war and terrorism, that last night, too, in London, struck innocent civilians: let us pray for the victims and their families,” the Pope said.

