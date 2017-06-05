‘Mission at the heart of the Christian faith’ is theme of World Mission Day message
June 05, 2017
The Holy See Press Office has released Pope Francis’s message for the 91st World Mission Day, which will take place on October 22.
The theme of the message is “mission at the heart of the Christian faith.”
“The Church is missionary by nature; otherwise, she would no longer be the Church of Christ, but one group among many others that soon end up serving their purpose and passing away,” the Pope said in his message, which has the following sections:
- Mission and the transformative power of the Gospel of Christ, the Way, the Truth and the Life
- Mission and the kairos of Christ
- Mission inspires a spirituality of constant exodus, pilgrimage, and exile
- Young people, the hope of mission
- The service of the Pontifical Mission Societies
- Carrying out our mission with Mary, Mother of Evangelization
References:
- Message of the Holy Father Francis for World Missionary Day 2017, 04.06.2017 (Holy See Press Office)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Jun. 05, 2017 9:04 AM ET USA
As the war against the Catholic Church continues to radiate from Illinois, the East Coast, South America, and Europe, the likelihood grows that we will enter a permanent exodus, a formal exile, but with nowhere to go. There is no Catholic Israel. There is no Catholic state which is propped up by world powers come hell or highwater. The Islamists have their national strongholds. Hindus have de facto states, as do Buddhists. Atheism controls most Western governments from Europe to South America.