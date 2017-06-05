Catholic World News

‘Mission at the heart of the Christian faith’ is theme of World Mission Day message

June 05, 2017

The Holy See Press Office has released Pope Francis’s message for the 91st World Mission Day, which will take place on October 22.

The theme of the message is “mission at the heart of the Christian faith.”

“The Church is missionary by nature; otherwise, she would no longer be the Church of Christ, but one group among many others that soon end up serving their purpose and passing away,” the Pope said in his message, which has the following sections:

Mission and the transformative power of the Gospel of Christ, the Way, the Truth and the Life

Mission and the kairos of Christ

Mission inspires a spirituality of constant exodus, pilgrimage, and exile

Young people, the hope of mission

The service of the Pontifical Mission Societies

Carrying out our mission with Mary, Mother of Evangelization

References: