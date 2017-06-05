Catholic World News

50th anniversary of Catholic charismatic renewal commemorated in Rome

June 05, 2017

Tens of thousands gathered in the Circus Maximus on the Vigil of Pentecost to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Catholic charismatic renewal.

The ecumenical gathering, at which Pope Francis was present, included testimonies, music, and sermons preached by Giovanni Traettino of the Gospel Church of Reconciliation and Father Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher to the papal household since 1980.

Earlier in the day, the Pope received Protestant leaders who were taking part in the vigil. The Pope said:

Let us walk together, let us help the poor together, charity together, education together. All together. And may theologians carry out their work and help us too. But we, always walking, never still, never still … and together.

References: