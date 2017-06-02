Catholic World News

Gay son of immigrant poised to become Irish premier

June 02, 2017

Leo Varadkar, the openly homosexual son of an immigrant from India, is poised to become the next Taoiseach, or prime minister, of Ireland, after winning selection as the leader of the Fine Gael party.

With Enda Kenny stepping down as the government leader, the Fine Gael candidate is expected to win parliamentary approval later this month. “If my election as leader of Fine Gael today has shown anything,” Varadkar said, “it is that prejudice has no hold on this republic.”

