Catholic World News

Latvian president meets with Pontiff

June 02, 2017

Pope Francis met on June 2 with President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia.

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the conversation had focused on Church-state relations and on European issues, particularly the acceptance of immigrants.

