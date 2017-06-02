Catholic World News
Latvian president meets with Pontiff
June 02, 2017
Pope Francis met on June 2 with President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia.
A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the conversation had focused on Church-state relations and on European issues, particularly the acceptance of immigrants.
References:
- Holy See Press Office Communiqué: Audience with the President of the Republic of Latvia (Vatican press office)
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!