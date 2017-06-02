Catholic World News

Seoul archdiocese to open Korean section of Vatican Radio

June 02, 2017

The Archdiocese of Seoul, South Korea, has reached an agreement with the Vatican to open a Korean branch of Vatican Radio, translating and broadcasting the public statements of the Pope and the activities of the Holy See.

Under the agreement between the Seoul archdiocese and the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communications, the Korean Church will provide a staff of nine people to translate, produce, and broadcast material furnished by the Vatican.

