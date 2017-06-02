Catholic World News

Catholics share blame for Reformation, says top Vatican ecumenical official

June 02, 2017

The president of the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity told a conference at the Catholic University of America that Catholic Church leaders bear part of the blame for the Reformation.

Speaking at a symposium marking the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, Cardinal Kurt Koch said that if Catholic bishops had responded to Martin Luther’s calls for reform, Luther’s movement might not have split the Church.

Cardinal Koch argued that in his early campaign for reform, Luther made reasonable calls for reform. Only later did Luther attack the fundamental structure and authority of the Church. In that sense, the cardinal said, it is inaccurate to say that Luther’s posting of his famous theses marks the starting date of the Reformation. At that point, Cardinal Koch said, reforms may have kept the Church intact. So he concluded: “For the fact that the original reform of the Church became a Church-dividing reformation, the Catholic Church of the time must bear its share of the blame.”

