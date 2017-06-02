Catholic World News

Illinois requires foster parents to support ‘transgender’ children

June 02, 2017

The state of Illinois has promulgated new regulations forcing foster parents and government workers to accept the decision of children under their care to change their gender.

The state’s Department of Children and Family Services said that children have a “right to self-determination of gender and sexual orientation,” and that a child’s refusal to accept his natural sex must not be regarded as “problematic behavior.” The department said that it “will not tolerate exposing LGBTQ children and youth to staff/providers who are not supportive” of the children’s right to decide their own sexual identity.

