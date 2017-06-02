Catholic World News

Pope Francis’ prayer intention for June 2017: end arms trade

June 02, 2017

Pope Francis has released a video message with his prayer intention for June 2017: the elimination of the arms trade.

In his video, distributed through the Apostleship of Prayer, the Pontiff says:

It is an absurd contradiction to speak of peace, to negotiate peace, and at the same time, promote or permit the arms trade. Is this war or that war really a war to solve problems or is it a commercial war for selling weapons in illegal trade and so that the merchants of death get rich? Let us put an end to this situation. Let us pray all together that national leaders may firmly commit themselves to ending the arms trade which victimizes so many innocent people.

