Crosier religious order enters bankruptcy

June 02, 2017

The Crosier Fathers and Brothers have filed for bankruptcy protection, becoming the 3rd religious order in the US—along with 15 dioceses—to take that step in the wake of the sex-abuse scandal.

The Crosier order filed for federal bankruptcy protection in a Minnesota court, citing the settlements that the order will pay to abuse victims. The order has already reached an agreement to pay $25.5 million, settling more than 40 lawsuits.

The Christian Brothers and the northwest province of the Jesuits have previously filed for bankruptcy.

