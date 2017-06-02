Catholic World News

Outspoken Vatican official sees ‘slap in the face’ in Trump’s withdrawal from Paris pact

June 02, 2017

Bishop Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, the chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, said that President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord is “a disaster for everyone.”

The outspoken Argentine bishop said that Trump’s action, coming shortly after a meeting with Pope Francis, was “a slap in the face for the Vatican.”

Bishop Sanchez Sorondo, who in the past has charged that scientists who question the evidence for global warming are working for powerful American oil companies, returned to that argument in his criticism of Trump. He said that the president’s decision is “an absurdity, motivated solely by the need to make money.”

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, speaking in his role as president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE), issued a more nuanced statement, but also indicated dismay over Trump’s action. “Although this decision comes as no surprise,” he said, “it is a major challenge for climate protection at the international level.”

Cardinal Marx said that the US withdrawal from the Paris accord “erodes the global trust achieved” in Paris, and confirms the fear of Pope Francis, expressed in Laudato Si’, that “the weakness of international politics lies in the fact that too many particular interests take precedence over the common good.”

