Pope encourages children to maintain positive attitude, rise to meet challenges

June 02, 2017

Pope Francis told middle-school students that they can change the world, if they maintain a positive attitude, in a meeting on June 2.

Speaking to a group of young people called the Knights, the Pope took questions from his audience, and as he answered the questions he encouraged the young people to shout out responses to his own rhetorical questions:

Is it possible [to change the world]? Yes! Is it easy to change the world? No! Is it difficult to change the world? Yes!

Pope Francis told the children that the world is changed “by opening the heart, listening to others, accepting others, sharing things.”

Responding to a girl who said that she was afraid to move to a new school and leave her friends behind, the Pope said: “Life is a continuous hellow and goodbye.” He encouraged her to think of the change not as something to fear but as a challenge, opening new horizons.

The final question came from a boy who asked the Holy Father to explain why God allows children to suffer. The Pope replied:

If God let his only Son suffer so for us, there must be something that has a meaning. But, dear Tanio, I cannot explain that meaning to you. You will find it yourself: further along in life, or in the other life.

