Vatican message for Ramadan focuses on ecology

June 02, 2017

The Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue has released its annual message to Muslims on the occasion of the month of Ramadan.

The theme of this year’s message—dated May 19 and released June 2—is “caring for our common home.”

Noting that Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato Si’ is addressed to all of humanity, the pontifical council’s president and secretary stated that “our vocation to be guardians of God’s handiwork is not optional, nor it is tangential to our religious commitment as Christians and Muslims: it is an essential part of it.”

“May the religious insights and blessings that flow from fasting, prayer and good works sustain you, with God’s help, on the path of peace and goodness, to care for all the members of the human family and for the whole of creation,” they added.

