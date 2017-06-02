Catholic World News

Prelate: US withdrawal from Paris climate agreement is ‘deeply troubling’

June 02, 2017

The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace issued a statement lamenting President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

“The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, along with Pope Francis and the entire Catholic Church, have consistently upheld the Paris agreement as an important international mechanism to promote environmental stewardship and encourage climate change mitigation,” said Bishop Oscar Cantú of Las Cruces. “The President’s decision not to honor the US commitment to the Paris agreement is deeply troubling.”

Bishop Cantú had earlier issued a separate statement arguing against withdrawal from the Paris accord.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!