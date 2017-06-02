Catholic World News

Bishop describes growing ISIS presence in Somalia

The apostolic administrator of Mogadishu said that ISIS is gaining recruits in Somalia because it “pay[s] better and therefore in the situation of Somalia’s crisis it is easy to find followers.”

Bishop Giorgio Bertin made his remarks following the Islamic State’s first Somali suicide bombing, which took place on May 24 in Bosaso.

The prelate told the Fides news agency that ISIS arrived in East African nation in 2016 and that some members of the militant group Al-Shabaab, which is active in Somalia and Yemen, find ISIS attractive because they do “not agree with the line of leadership, or for clan rivalry.”

