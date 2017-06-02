Catholic World News

In election statement, Northern Ireland’s bishops warn of Brexit impact

June 02, 2017

As the United Kingdom prepares for its June 8 general election, the bishops of Northern Ireland said that “it is regrettable that so many citizens today seem alienated and disheartened by the experience of politics, especially our younger people.

“A fundamental responsibility of every follower of Jesus is to transform the world with hope,” they continued. “Every vote in favor of a more just, peaceful and caring society is a concrete and personal expression of that hope.”

The bishops encouraged Catholics to ask candidates seven questions, the first three of which are

“How will you and your party best develop the employment opportunities and good housing necessary for individuals and families to lead prosperous and fulfilled lives?”

“How will you and your party achieve a more environmentally sustainable society through effective public transport, the promotion of renewable energy and the reduction of waste food and packaging?”

“How will you and your party protect and promote the value of every human life from conception until natural death?”

“The on-going negotiations about Brexit, led by the Westminster Government, will have a profound impact on the social, economic and political future of this part of Ireland,” the prelates added. “It is vital that the government formed in Westminster following the election is sensitive to the potentially destabilizing impact of Brexit on so many aspects of the lives of our citizens here.”

