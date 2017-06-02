Catholic World News

British bishops’ commission: 145 abuse allegations made in 2016

June 02, 2017

The British bishops’ National Catholic Safeguarding Commission has released its annual report on abuse prevention efforts in Catholic institutions.

According to Appendix 3 of the report, there were 145 allegations of child abuse made against 93 priests, religious, and other individuals in 2016—the highest number in the six years of data offered in the report. Of the 145 allegations, 102 involved sexual abuse, while others entailed physical abuse, emotional abuse, child abuse images, or neglect.

Of the 145 allegations, 30 involved incidents that allegedly took place in 2016. Eighteen incidents allegedly took place in the 1960s, 28 in the 1970s, and 14 in the 1980s.

In 2016, 31 allegations of abuse of at-risk adults were also made.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!